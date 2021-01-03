James Malachi 'Jimmy' Brown Jr. -- Norway

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Beaver Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Wilton Gleaton officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at the graveside prior to the funeral.

Rev. Brown was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late James M. Brown Sr. and Mateland Baltzegar Brown. Rev. Brown was a retired builder. He loved people and never met a stranger. After retiring from construction work, he pastored Beaver Creek Baptist Church in Neeses for nearly 14 years. He loved the Lord and always desired to work for Him. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and was fondly referred to as Jimbo by his grandchildren. There are no words to express how much he will be missed.