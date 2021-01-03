James Malachi 'Jimmy' Brown Jr. -- Norway

NORWAY -- The Rev. James Malachi “Jimmy” Brown Jr., 74, of Norway, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Beaver Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Wilton Gleaton officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:30 to 3 p.m. at the graveside prior to the funeral.
Rev. Brown was born in Orangeburg County, a son of the late James M. Brown Sr. and Mateland Baltzegar Brown. Rev. Brown was a retired builder. He loved people and never met a stranger. After retiring from construction work, he pastored Beaver Creek Baptist Church in Neeses for nearly 14 years. He loved the Lord and always desired to work for Him. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and was fondly referred to as Jimbo by his grandchildren. There are no words to express how much he will be missed.
Survivors include his loving wife of 53 years, Candy Morehead Brown; one daughter, Tammy (Mike) Whetstone; one son, Robert (Joni) Brown; grandchildren, Mitch Whetstone, Brandon (Lacey) Whetstone, Kristen (Landon) Sandifer, Chandler Brown, and Brantley Brown; two great-grandchildren, Garrett Whetstone and Owen Sandifer; three sisters, Ann Griffith, Myree (Bob) Steele, Joyce (Tom) Bochette; one brother, Charlie (Billie); and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to Beaver Creek Baptist Church Sound System, P.O. Box 340, Neeses, SC 29107.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com.
Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home is assisting the family.
