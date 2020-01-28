SWANSEA -- James Macon Ivey, 91, of Swansea, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. He was the husband of the late Charlotte Ruth Jones Ivey.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home, Orangeburg, with Dr. Shane Stutzman officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include sons, Norm Ivey (Theresa) and Joel Ivey (Shelley); and daughters, LeLynn Koch and Eileen Ivey.
Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118; or to the American Cancer Society, SC Chapter, 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.
Further details and online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
