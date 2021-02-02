 Skip to main content
James MacArthur Hallinquest IV

ORANGEBURG -- Visitation for Mr. James MacArthur Hallinquest IV, 33, of Orangeburg, will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

Mr. Hallinquest passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, at his residence.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home of Orangeburg, South Carolina.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

