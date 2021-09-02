James Lewis Walker -- Sheldon

SHELDON -- James Lewis Walker, 79, of Sheldon, formerly of Ehrhardt, died Friday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital, Savannah, Georgia.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in the Williams Chapel Baptist Church cemetery, Ehrhardt.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family ask that all wear masks and to adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.