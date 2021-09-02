 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Lewis Walker -- Sheldon
0 comments

James Lewis Walker -- Sheldon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James Lewis Walker

SHELDON -- James Lewis Walker, 79, of Sheldon, formerly of Ehrhardt, died Friday, Aug. 24, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital, Savannah, Georgia.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 in the Williams Chapel Baptist Church cemetery, Ehrhardt.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family ask that all wear masks and to adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News