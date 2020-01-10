{{featured_button_text}}
James Leverne ‘Mike’ Davis

VANCE -- Funeral services for Mr. James Leverne "Mike" Davis, 63, of 1042 Lodge Hall Road, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Rock Hill AME Church, 405 Rock Hill Road, Vance with the Rev. Dr. Jimmy Lee Ravenel Sr., pastor, officiating. The casket will be placed in the church at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments