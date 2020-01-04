VANCE -- Mr. James Leverne Davis, 63, of 1042 Lodge Hall Road, Vance, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree. Friends may call at the residence and at the funeral home.
