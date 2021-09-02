James Lee ‘Sam’ Gantt Sr. -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mr. James Lee “Sam” Gantt Sr., 76, of 7435 Five Chop Road, Santee, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, 2021,

at Island Cemetery, Santee, with the Rev. Francis Rivers officiating.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be in effect at the service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19, the family is requesting no visitors at the residence; however, condolences my be expressed to his son, James L. Gantt Jr., at 803-854-3967.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.