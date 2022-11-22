James Lee Adams Sr. -- ST. MATTHEWS

ST. MATTHEWS — Funeral Services for Mr. James Lee Adams Sr. will be held at 12 Noon, Wednesday Nov. 23, at Shiloh AME Church in Elloree with the Rev. Albert Jones and Richard A. McKnight, officiating.

The casket will be placed in the church at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the Browning Branch Cemetery.

Masks will be required for visitors at the residence and those attending the services. Viewing is scheduled from 2 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

The family is receiving visitors at 790 Wolfe St., Elloree, between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.