James L. McFadden -- Orangeburg
James L. McFadden -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James L. McFadden, 90, of 2696 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Prisma Health Baptist Hospital -- Parkridge, Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Gertha McFadden, 2696 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 2 and 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

