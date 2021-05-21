James L. McFadden -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mr. James L. McFadden, 90, of 2696 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow. The Rev. Stanley Rivers is officiating.

Mr. McFadden passed away on Tuesday, May 18, at the Prisma Health Baptist Hospital - Parkridge, Columbia.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21.

Friends may call at the residence of his wife, Mrs. Gertha McFadden, 2696 Old Cameron Road, Orangeburg, between the hours of 2 and 7 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to COVID-19 precautions. The family requests that masks be worn when visiting the residence.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Send flowers to the service of Mr. James L McFadden.