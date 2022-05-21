James. L. 'Ghetto' Coleman -- North

NORTH -- The funeral service for James. L. “Ghetto” Coleman, 66, of North, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Antioch Baptist Church, St. Matthews.

Mr. Coleman will be placed in the church prior to the service for viewing. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Mr. Coleman passed away Sunday, May 15.

The viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his sister, Mae Alice Coleman, 265 Stacey Bridge Road, Orangeburg. When visiting, please wear a mask and adhere to all other COVID-19 guidelines.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.