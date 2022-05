NORTH -- James. L. “Ghetto” Coleman, 66, of North passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg.

Funeral plans will be announced by W. B Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence of his sister, Mae Alice Coleman, 265 Stacey Bridge Road, Orangeburg. When visiting, please wear a mask and adhere to all other COVID-19 guidelines.

Friends may also contact the funeral home.