 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Knotts -- Columbia
0 comments

James Knotts -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James Knotts

COLUMBIA -- Deacon James Knotts, Richland County centenarian, Montford Point Marine veteran, dies at 100.

On the twelfth day of September, 2020, Deacon James Knotts of 7900 Richard St., Columbia, passed away at the age of 100 years old. Deacon Knotts entered a peaceful rest at his residence.

Funeral services are incomplete and professional arrangements have been entrusted to Jackson's Memorial Chapel, Swansea.

Online condolences can be made to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News