James Knotts -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- On the twelfth day of September 2020, Deacon James Knotts of 7900 Richard St., Columbia, passed away at the age of 100 years old. Deacon Knotts, Montford Point Marine veteran, entered a peaceful rest at his residence.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Bushy Pond Baptist Church, Norway, with Pastor James E. Holiday officiating. The body will lie in state beginning at noon.
Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Sweet Home Baptist Church, Columbia.
Survivors include his daughter, Carrie Knotts-Jackson of Piscataway, N.J.; grandchildren, Janeen, Michal, Dawn, Tisha, Brenda, Cynthia and Eugene (Myra); great-grandchildren, Maya, Kayla, Skylar, Ashleigh, Adam, Miles, Trey, Justin, Jerome and Dexter; seven great-great grandchildren; sister in love, Betty Walker; and numerous other relatives.
The family has asked that COVID-19 precautions be followed and a face mask must be worn while attending all services.
Online condolences can be made to www.jacksonsmemorialchapel.net.
