James Kenneth 'Kenny' Felder -- Elloree
James Kenneth 'Kenny' Felder -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- James Kenneth “Kenny” Felder, 67, of Elloree, and husband of Mary Anne Lyons Felder, died Wednesday morning, July 14, 2021, at his home.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree.

