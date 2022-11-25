James Keitt -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James Keitt, 86, of 997 Chester St., will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Dr. Charcey C. Priester is officiating.

Mr. Keitt passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may visit the residence, 997 Chester St., Orangeburg, or call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com