James K. 'Kenny' Felder -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- James K. "Kenny" Felder, of Elloree, passed away July 14, 2021, at his home.

He was the husband of Mary Anne Lyons Felder.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Jerusalem United Methodist Church, with Pastor Rick Atkinson officiating. A reception will be held in the fellowship hall immediately following the burial.

Kenny was the son of the late Harry S. Felder Jr. and Eva Mae Witherspoon Felder. He was a member of Jerusalem United Methodist Church. He loved Elloree, the lake, his Gamecocks, logging, and dirt track racing. He loved hunting, fishing, and telling a good story. Most of all, Kenny loved his family and his many friends. He was a beloved husband, father, granddaddy, uncle, and friend.

Survivors include his wife of the home; daughters, Melissa F. Pridgen (Raymond) of Port Royal and Michelle F. Shaw (Roger) of Orangeburg; sisters, Lucy F. Misso of Jacksonville, Florida, and Rose Mary Felder of St. Matthews; grandchildren, Raymond K. Pridgen, Roger Shaw III, Lauren Shaw, John Pridgen, and David Pridgen.

He will be greatly missed by all.

Memorials may be sent to Jerusalem United Methodist Church, PO Box 366, Elloree, SC 29047.

Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.