James Johnson -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James Johnson, 62, of 539 Glenzell Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in the St. John Baptist Church cemetery. The Rev. Dr. Capers is officiating.
Mr. Johnson passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at the funeral home.
Friends may call at the residence, of Ms. Emma Green, 539 Glenzell Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
