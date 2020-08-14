You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Johnson -- Orangeburg
0 comments

James Johnson -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Johnson, 62, of 539 Glenzell Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of Ms. Emma Green, 539 Glenzell Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News