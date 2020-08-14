James Johnson -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Johnson, 62, of 539 Glenzell Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of Ms. Emma Green, 539 Glenzell Road, Orangeburg, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

