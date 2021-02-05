 Skip to main content
James 'Jimp' Bloome -- North


NORTH -- Mr. James “Jimp” Bloome, 91, of North (Woodford community), passed away Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. daily at the residence of his niece, Idell “Princess” Bloome, 112 Finch Court, North.

Visitors are required to wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.

