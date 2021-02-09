James ‘Jimp’ Bloome -- North

NORTH -- The graveside service for Mr. James “Jimp” Bloome, 91, of North (Woodford community), will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in the Maloney Baptist Church cemetery in North.

Mr. Bloome passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, at his residence.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, at W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. daily at the residence of his niece, Idell “Princess” Bloome, 112 Finch Court, North.

Visitors are required to wear a mask.

Friends may also call the funeral home.