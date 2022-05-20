James 'Jimmy' Warren -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- James Edward “Jimmy” Warren, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at tRMC after a brief illness.

He was born in Orangeburg, on March 28, 1945. He was the son of David Ellison Warren and Evelyn Spires Warren, who preceded him in death.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Folk Funeral Home Chapel, Denmark, with the Rev. Bob Scroggs, the Rev. Dr. “Wash” Belangia, and the Rev. Joe Wilburn officiating. Burial will follow in Bamberg Memory Gardens, with military honors accorded.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday, May 21.

Jimmy was an avid fisherman, Clemson Tiger football fan, and Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raider baseball fan. His greatest joy was watching his grandsons play baseball and his granddaughter Madison play softball. He enjoyed many trips to the mountains of North Carolina with his family and his Honey, Fawn El. He loved family gatherings and spending time with his friends. Jimmy was a U.S. Navy veteran and proudly served his country during the Vietnam War.

Survivors are his daughters, Gina Sweatman (Wallace Gunnells), Jamie Campbell (Gregg); his Honey, Fawn El Kirby and her girls Redeena, Michelle, Kim and Vickie; his precious grandchildren, Chris Sweatman (Megan), Noah Sweatman (Blake), Madison Campbell and Hailey Campbell; his son-in-law, Jamie Sweatman (Heather); the mother of his girls Diana Warren; and many special cousins and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Three West of TRMC and Folk Funeral Home for taking such good loving care of our father.

Folk Funeral Home Inc., Denmark, is assisting the family with arrangements.