James 'Jimmy' Simmons -- Tucson, Ariz.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TUCSON, Ariz. -- James "Jimmy" Simmons of Tuscon, Arizona, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Jimmy was born and raised in Orangeburg. He graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High in 1975.

Survivors include a sister, Natalie a niece, Cortnie; and many other loved ones and friends.

Because of COVID-19, there will be no graveside services.

To plant a tree in memory of James Simmons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.