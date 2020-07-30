James 'Jimmy' Simmons -- Tucson, Ariz.
TUCSON, Ariz. -- James "Jimmy" Simmons of Tuscon, Arizona, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Jimmy was born and raised in Orangeburg. He graduated from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High in 1975.

Survivors include a sister, Natalie a niece, Cortnie; and many other loved ones and friends.

Because of COVID-19, there will be no graveside services.

