James 'Jimmy' Segar -- St. George

ST. GEORGE -- Celebration of Life services for Mr. James "Jimmy" Segar, 91, of 301 Bishopville Road, St. George, who entered eternal rest on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Shady Grove Family Life Center, Charleston Highway, St. George, with the Rev. Jerry Harrison and the Rev. Leonard Huggins Jr. officiating.

Burial will be in the Britt Cemetery, located in the Texas community.

All arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Ling Funeral Home of St. George.

We ask for continued prayers for the Segar family.

All CDC protocols will be observed.

