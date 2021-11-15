James “Jimmy” Russell Hutto -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- James “Jimmy” Russell Hutto, 88, of Branchville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, peacefully at his home after an extended illness.
He was the son of the late Ben Tillman Hutto and Monnie Boltin Hutto, of Branchville.
He was born in Bamberg County on Sept. 13, 1933, and was a lifelong resident of the Edisto Community. He was married to Patsy RupleHutto.
Jimmy loved the Lord, his family and his church, and it showed in his day-to-day actions. He was a full-time farmer until 1971 when he began employment with Brabham Oil Company where he was a dedicated employee for 30 years. After his retirement, he enjoyed farming again with his son, Stephen, and his grandson, Russ. He always enjoyed watching things grow and sharing vegetables with others.
Jimmy never met a stranger and always greeted everyone with a smile. Among his favorite things in life, besides attending church events, were working outdoors and being surrounded by his family. Jimmy could often be seen with a rake or hoe in his hand and a fire burning nearby.
Jimmy was a faithful member of Edisto Baptist Church in Branchville. He was active in the Senior Adults Sunday School Class, sang in the choir, and served as a Deacon among many other committees in the church over the years. In October, 2019, he was honored by being named Deacon Emeritus for outstanding service and love for his Lord.
Jimmy was predeceased by his siblings, Franklin Benjamin Hutto, Annie Hutto Croft, Grady Haskell Hutto, Dorothy May Grimes, and his granddaughter, Belle Kathleen Hutto.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Patsy RupleHutto of the home; son, Stephen R. Hutto (Angie) of Branchville; grandchildren, Rebecca HuttoBurriss (David) of Cayce, Myra Ann Hutto of Florence, and Russell Hutto of Branchville; and his great-grandson, Calvin Coleman Burriss of Cayce. He is survived by one sister-in-law, Betty Rae Connor Hutto of Branchville. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews known to them as Uncle Jim, a special family friend, Hannah Hightower, and his special grand dog, Nala.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice – Diane Jamison and Genesis Frierson. The family also wants to thank his dedicated sitters: Wendy Gary, Julie Mosely, Essie Pauls, Annette Prince, and Ella Mae Ryant.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to Edisto Baptist Church, 4831 Edisto River Road, Branchville, SC 29432. Arrangements are being handled by Ott Funeral Home, Branchville, SC.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Edisto Baptist Church in Branchville. The family will receive visitors at the church one hour before the service.
