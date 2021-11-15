James “Jimmy” Russell Hutto -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- James “Jimmy” Russell Hutto, 88, of Branchville, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, peacefully at his home after an extended illness.

He was the son of the late Ben Tillman Hutto and Monnie Boltin Hutto, of Branchville.

He was born in Bamberg County on Sept. 13, 1933, and was a lifelong resident of the Edisto Community. He was married to Patsy RupleHutto.

Jimmy loved the Lord, his family and his church, and it showed in his day-to-day actions. He was a full-time farmer until 1971 when he began employment with Brabham Oil Company where he was a dedicated employee for 30 years. After his retirement, he enjoyed farming again with his son, Stephen, and his grandson, Russ. He always enjoyed watching things grow and sharing vegetables with others.

Jimmy never met a stranger and always greeted everyone with a smile. Among his favorite things in life, besides attending church events, were working outdoors and being surrounded by his family. Jimmy could often be seen with a rake or hoe in his hand and a fire burning nearby.