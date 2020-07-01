× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James ‘Jimmy' Raysor Zeigler

ST. MATTHEWS — James "Jimmy" Raysor Zeigler, 72, of St. Matthews, passed away June 29, 2020. He was the husband of Rebecca S. Zeigler.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jimmy was born in Orangeburg to the late Clarence Pou Zeigler and Carrie Crook Clark Zeigler. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was self-employed as a millwright contractor.

Survivors include his wife; two sons, Christopher Zeigler (Emma) of Mount Pleasant and William Zeigler (Emily) of Charleston; brothers, Frankie Zeigler (June) of Orangeburg and Fritz Zeigler (Connie) of West Columbia; a niece, Kathryn Gramling (Lawrence) of Cameron; and nephews, Franklin Zeigler Jr. (Megan) of Branchville and Kevin Zeigler (Mimi) of Greensboro, North Carolina.

