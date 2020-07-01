James ‘Jimmy' Raysor Zeigler
ST. MATTHEWS — James "Jimmy" Raysor Zeigler, 72, of St. Matthews, passed away June 29, 2020. He was the husband of Rebecca S. Zeigler.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jimmy was born in Orangeburg to the late Clarence Pou Zeigler and Carrie Crook Clark Zeigler. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was self-employed as a millwright contractor.
Survivors include his wife; two sons, Christopher Zeigler (Emma) of Mount Pleasant and William Zeigler (Emily) of Charleston; brothers, Frankie Zeigler (June) of Orangeburg and Fritz Zeigler (Connie) of West Columbia; a niece, Kathryn Gramling (Lawrence) of Cameron; and nephews, Franklin Zeigler Jr. (Megan) of Branchville and Kevin Zeigler (Mimi) of Greensboro, North Carolina.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.