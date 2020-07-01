James ‘Jimmy’ Raysor Zeigler -- St. Matthews
James ‘Jimmy’ Raysor Zeigler -- St. Matthews

James ‘Jimmy' Raysor Zeigler

ST. MATTHEWS — James "Jimmy" Raysor Zeigler, 72, of St. Matthews, passed away June 29, 2020. He was the husband of Rebecca S. Zeigler.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jimmy was born in Orangeburg to the late Clarence Pou Zeigler and Carrie Crook Clark Zeigler. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was self-employed as a millwright contractor.

Survivors include his wife; two sons, Christopher Zeigler (Emma) of Mount Pleasant and William Zeigler (Emily) of Charleston; brothers, Frankie Zeigler (June) of Orangeburg and Fritz Zeigler (Connie) of West Columbia; a niece, Kathryn Gramling (Lawrence) of Cameron; and nephews, Franklin Zeigler Jr. (Megan) of Branchville and Kevin Zeigler (Mimi) of Greensboro, North Carolina.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com.

