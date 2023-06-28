CORDOVA -- James “Jimmy” Myers, 78, of Cordova, passed away on Monday, June 26, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, June 30, 2023, at Canaan Baptist Church, 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope. Rev. Alan Woodward will be officiating. Burial will follow at Ehrhardt Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Dwayne Kirkland, Brian Gibson, Roger Myrick, and Mike Jeffcoat.

The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman Street.

Mr. Jimmy was born on February 6, 1945, in Branchville, S.C. He was the son of the late Henry E. Myers and the late Sallie Mae Fairey Myers. He retired from Jacobs Applied and Technology where he worked as an electrician. He served his country in the United States National Guard. Mr. Jimmy enjoyed playing golf and watching Clemson Tiger sports. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley Folk Myers; and a son, Kevin James Myers.

Survivors include his son, Michael “Scott” Myers (Vonda); grandchildren, Brodie Myers, Reese Myers, Alissa Myers; and a brother, Don Myers.

Memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281, or to Canaan Baptist Church, 4977 Cannon Bridge Road, Cope, SC 29038.

