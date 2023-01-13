James 'Jimmy' Hawkins Jr. -- Neees

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NEESES — James “Jimmy” Hawkins Jr., 66, of Neeses, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, at Neeses Baptist Church, 6412 Savannah Highway, Neeses. Pastor Robert Templeton will be officiating.

Jimmy was born in Orangeburg on Oct. 15, 1956. He was the son of the late James Hawkins Sr. and Betty Brant Carson. He was employed by Sumter Packing Company as a supervisor.

He was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Carroll Carson; and a son, Gabriel Hawkins.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Brant Carson of Cordova; sister, Deborah Bramblett (Glenn) of Orangeburg; aunts, Mary Cunio, Gertrude Thompson, Gloria Chapline; uncles, William “Ed” Brant (Devone), Roger Brant (Mary); and a number of nieces, nephews.

Memorials may be made to Neeses Baptist Church, 6412 Savannah Highway, Neeses, SC 29107.

