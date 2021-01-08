James 'Jimmy' Dafney Fields Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mr. James “Jimmy” Dafney Fields Sr., 90, of 2310 Columbia Road, Orangeburg,will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in St. Stephen United Methodist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Frank James and the Rev. Charles White are officiating.
Mr. Fields passed away Saturday, Jan. 2, at his residence.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8.
Due to COVID-19, the family will not be receiving guests.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.
