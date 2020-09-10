 Skip to main content
James 'Jimmy' Cunningham -- St. Matthews
James 'Jimmy' Cunningham -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- James "Jimmy" Cunningham of St. Matthews was called home on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Orangeburg Regional Medical Center.

Services have been entrusted to JP Holley Funeral Home, St. Matthews Chapel.

