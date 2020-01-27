{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- James Jimmy Bookard Jr., 63, od 204 Cedarwood Court, Bowman, died Jan. 25, 2020, at the Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the residence of his sister, Lillie Sowell, 1514 Heron St., Orangeburg and at the funeral home.

