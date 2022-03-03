 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James ‘Jimmy’ Alexander Hill -- North

NORTH -- James “Jimmy” Alexander Hill, 76, son of the late Andrew A. Hill and the late Frances B. Hill Salley, passed away on Feb. 28, 2022. Born on June 15, 1945, he was the last living member of his family.

A graveside service will be held at 11 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Sunnyside Cemetery, 601 Summers Ave. NE, Orangeburg. The Rev. James McGee will be officiating.

Jimmy was a 1963 graduate of Orangeburg High School, where he enjoyed playing tennis. He attended Wingate Junior College, then obtained a degree from the University of Georgia. Jimmy was a fun person to be around. He was always the life of the party. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Andrew A. Hill Jr.

Survivors include his lifelong friends, Alfred and Kayne Gantt; and his beloved cat, Fluffy.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

