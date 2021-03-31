James 'Jimmie' Walter Hughes -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- James “Jimmie” Walter Hughes, 75, of Orangeburg, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021, surrounded by his family.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

“Jimmie” was born on Dec. 25, 1945, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Wyman M. Hughes and the late Mary Ellen Garrick Hughes. He served his country in the United States Army National Guard. “Jimmie” enjoyed playing golf and going to auctions, but his passion was “working with his hands.” He loved working on anything he could get his hands on.

Survivors include his wife, Polly Chavis Hughes; daughter, Twana H. Williams (Roger); grandchildren, Barrett Williams (Jessica), Bailey Williams; great-grandchildren, Colby Williams, Clay Williams; stepson, Troy Gunnells (Robbie); step-grandchildren, Jordan Gunnells (Jess), Jessica King (Austin), Tatum Gunnells, Rhett Gunnells; step-great-grandchild, Anniston Gunnells; special cousin, Henry “Sam” Hughes; special caregivers, Cynthia Ritter, Diane Calloway; his fur baby, Tiger; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank MSA Hospice for their love, care and support during this difficult time.

Memorials may be made to the Orangeburg SPCA, 225 Ruf Road, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

