James 'Jimmie' Malcolm Thompson -- Branchville
BRANCHVILLE -- James “Jimmie” Malcolm Thompson, 79, of Branchville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. The Rev. Jim Parnell will be officiating.

We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required. Burial will follow at the Family Cemetery in Branchville.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, at Thompson Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Jimmie was born on Jan. 11, 1941, in Orangeburg, the son of the late Woodrow “Buck” Thompson and the late Nellie Wiles Thompson. He was self-employed for over 40 years as a heavy equipment mechanic. Mr. Jimmie enjoyed fishing. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Roger Thompson.

Survivors include his wife of over 16 years, Charlotte Wiles Thompson; children, Debbie Rutland (Michael), James “Derek” Thompson, Tammy Reeves (Scott), Chris Jones (Chrissie), Willie Jones (Reesha); 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the doctors and nurses at RMC in the CCU unit for their love and support during this difficult time.

