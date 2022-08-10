James ‘Jim’ Wilbur Smith -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- James “Jim” Wilbur Smith, 78, of Orangeburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at the Regional Medical Center after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, August 11, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg.

Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, in Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia, with full military honors.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the Funeral Home chapel.

Survivors include his children, Tina Craft (Jeff) of Cope, Jimmy Smith (Sharon Fleener) of Cordova, Crystal Weeks (Terry) of Cordova, Stephen Smith, Lynn Smith of Orangeburg; 20 grandchildren, Kaitlyn Smith, Emily Davis, Terry Weeks Jr., Tori Kuck (Louie), Tiffany Craft, Lauren Craft, Jamey Craft, Trevor Smith, Tristen Smith, LJ Smith, Cody Fleener, Courtney Antley, Chloe Kinsey, Brianna Smith, Logan Smith, Evyn Smith, Alyssa Craig, Helen Craig, James Craig, Joey Craig; six great-grandchildren, Charlie Jane Jackson, Rylan Kuck, Landon Kuck, Brycen Kuck, Mason Kuck, Sladen Weeks; sister, Ann Gaskins of New Bern, North Carolina; mother of his children, Carolyn Sue Smith of Orangeburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice.

