James 'Jim' White -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- James “Jim” White, 68, of 3008 Twin Oaks Way, Columbia, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home.

He was the son of the late James and Lula Bell White of the Providence community in Holly Hill.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. John Baptist Church in Hopkins.

JP Holley is in charge of arrangements.

Service information St John Baptist Church

230 Reverend Neal Circle

Hopkins, SC 29061 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before James's Funeral Service begins. Greenlawn Memorial Park

7100 Garners Ferry Road

Columbia, SC 29209 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before James's Interment following funeral service begins.