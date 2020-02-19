James 'Jim' White -- Columbia
James 'Jim' White

COLUMBIA -- James “Jim” White, 68, of 3008 Twin Oaks Way, Columbia, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home.

He was the son of the late James and Lula Bell White of the Providence community in Holly Hill.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. John Baptist Church in Hopkins.

JP Holley is in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Feb 21
Funeral Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
11:00AM
St John Baptist Church
230 Reverend Neal Circle
Hopkins, SC 29061
Feb 21
Interment following funeral service
Friday, February 21, 2020
12:00AM
Greenlawn Memorial Park
7100 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209
