James 'Jim' White -- Columbia

COLUMBIA -- James “Jim” White, 68, of 3008 Twin Oaks Way, Columbia, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at his home.
He was the son of the late James and Lula Bell White of the Providence community in Holly Hill.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. John Baptist Church in Hopkins.
JP Holley is in charge of arrangements.
