ORANGEBURG -- James “Jim” Walter Brown, 73, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel in Orangeburg. The Rev. David Royster will be officiating. Burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, with full military honors.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Jan. 3, at Thompson Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers and honorary pallbearers will be Michael Dean, Hunter Dean, Ethan Dean, Celeste Jennings, Charles A. Brown III, Charles “Chaz” Brown IV, Donald Howell, Ian Blake, Sean Howell, Trey Howell, Tris Waystack, Alexis Waystack and Thomas Waystack.
Mr. Jim was born on Dec. 10, 1946, in Washington, D.C., the son of the late Charles Allen Brown and the late Madeline M. Campbell Brown. He served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He later retired from the United States Army National Guard. Mr. Jim loved bowling and golfing as well as going on trips to Disney World. He was predeceased by his wife, Marsha Yarborough Brown; brother-in-law, Bryan M. Matthews; and a sister-in-law, Betty W. Brown.
Survivors include his son, Kevin A. Brown (Gayle) of Charlotte, N.C.; granddaughter, Renee Brown of Hanahan; brothers, George Brown (Beverly) of Orangeburg, Charles Brown (Vonda) of Orangeburg; sister, Pamela B. Matthews of Orangeburg; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association of S.C., 2711 Middleburg Drive, Columbia, SC 29204, or to the American Heart Association of S.C., 190 Knox Abbott Drive, Suite 301, Cayce, SC 29033.
