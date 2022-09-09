James 'Jim' Thomas Blackwell -- Bamberg

BAMBERG -- Captain (Ret.) James “Jim” Thomas Blackwell P.A., 80, of Bamberg, passed away on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Mobile, Alabama, he was the son of the late William J. Blackwell and Mattle I. Blackwell. He was in the second graduating class of the Physician Assistant-Medex Program at the Medical University of South Carolina in 1974. Jim was a retired captain, having served in the U.S. Army.

His most marked characteristic, apart from his faith, was his service to others in the military and the civilian sector. During his twenty-five years of service in the military, he loyally served in Germany, Panama, Vietnam, and on US soil. As a Vietnam War Veteran, he earned two Purple Hearts among other medals. In the private sector, he worked in the specialties of orthopedics, obstetrics, geriatrics, and family practice. He faithfully served his patients for forty-one years. He often said he loved medicine, but his greatest love was his patients.

A faithful member of the Denmark Presbyterian Church, he served several terms as a Ruling Elder and Chairman of the Worship Committee. He used his strong faith as a testimony to encourage others.

Survivors include his devoted wife, Jane Kay Fennell Blackwell, of 37 years; sons, Michael Blackwell of Sachse, Texas, Reuben Blackwell of Richardson, Texas, Bruce (Kim) Blackwell of Kathleen, Georgia, and Chuck (Barbara) Bell of Barnwell; grandchildren, Ryan (Michaela) Blackwell, Brody Blackwell, Holden Blackwell, Chase (Kinsley) Bell, Brooke (Tyler) Davis, and Cierra (Corey) Smith; great-grandchildren Chance, Peyton, Paisley, Presley, and Lexi.

He was preceded in death by a son, Dewayne Blackwell.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Lone, Dr. Moustafa, The V. A. Home Based Primary Care Team, Always Caring and Pruitt Health Barnwell for the exceptional care and concern that they have shown Jim and his family these last months.

A private family service will be held at the Denmark Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Don Day officiating; full military honors will be accorded.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

Folk Funeral Home, Inc. and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.