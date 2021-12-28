James ‘Jim’ Tennent McCabe -- Clemson

CLEMSON -- Mr. James "Jim" Tennent McCabe, 96, of Clemson, died Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Clemson Downs in Clemson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at St. Matthews Parish Episcopal Church, Fort Motte, with burial immediately following in the church cemetery. The Rev. Michael Hub will officiate.

Serving as pallbearers will be Rodney A. Gibson, James T. (Jimmy) Hane, John B. Hane, John W. Hane, Wilson G. Hunter, Joseph M. McCabe III, Brian J. O'Rourke and Rhett H. Taber Sr.

Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, James Tennent McCabe Jr., and his wife, Jane H. McCabe, of Clemson; and two grandsons, James Tennent McCabe III of Anderson, and Lee Marion McCabe of Newberry. He also leaves behind four surrogate children, Ann Harvin and Wilson G. Hunter of Greenwood and Amy and Brian J. O'Rourke of Saluda, North Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a brother, J. Monteith McCabe Jr.

As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to St. Matthews Parish Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 447, St. Matthews, SC 29135; the Ann Harvin Hunter Leadership Endowment or the Brian J. O'Rourke '83 Unrestricted Endowment for Performing Arts at Clemson University, Clemson University Foundation, P.O. Box 1889, Clemson, SC 29633-1889; or to a charity of one's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed and a full obituary seen at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.comukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868.