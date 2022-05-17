James "Jim" Benjamin Kinsey Sr. --Murrells Inlet

Jim was born in Orangeburg, to the late Franklin Felder & Bessie Kinsey. Before his retirement, Jim was very active in his community in Orangeburg. He served on the Board of Directors for the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, Orangeburg County United Way, was President of the Orangeburg Personnel Association, and the UTEC Foundation Advisory Board. In 1986, Jim had the distinct honor of being appointed by Gov. Dick Riley to the Job Service Employers Committee where he worked hand in hand with other employers from around the state in an effort to improve the delivery systems of Job Service. Jim was honored to serve on this committee until 1993. Jim retired from Ludwig as Plant Manager in October of 2010.