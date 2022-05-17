James "Jim" Benjamin Kinsey Sr. --Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET -- James "Jim" Benjamin Kinsey Sr., age 79, of Murrells Inlet, formerly of Orangeburg, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Jim Parnell officiating. Burial will follow in Bowman Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2:45 p.m.
Jim was born in Orangeburg, to the late Franklin Felder & Bessie Kinsey. Before his retirement, Jim was very active in his community in Orangeburg. He served on the Board of Directors for the Orangeburg County Chamber of Commerce, Orangeburg County United Way, was President of the Orangeburg Personnel Association, and the UTEC Foundation Advisory Board. In 1986, Jim had the distinct honor of being appointed by Gov. Dick Riley to the Job Service Employers Committee where he worked hand in hand with other employers from around the state in an effort to improve the delivery systems of Job Service. Jim was honored to serve on this committee until 1993. Jim retired from Ludwig as Plant Manager in October of 2010.
Besides his parents, Jim is preceded in death by his brother, Franklin F. Kinsey Jr. and sister, Mary Ann Harley.
He is survived by his wife of 60+ years, Pam Shuler Kinsey; son, J. B. Kinsey of McBee; daughter, Michelle Kinsey Wade of Murrells Inlet; grandchildren, Andrew Kinsey, Benjamin Kinsey, Brandon Kinsey, Brant Kinsey, and Lailah Wade; two great-grandchildren, Lilli Kinsey and Felder Kinsey; and five sisters, Bessie Clifton, Nell White, Betty Barber, Barbara King, and Patsy Hooker.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Boys Farm, 6656 SC Hwy 3421, PO Box 713, Newberry, SC 29108.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com//Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868