ORANGEBURG -- The funeral service for James Jenkins Jr. will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Mt. Sinai RMUE Church, 1596 Goff Ave. Viewing and visitation will be held Friday, June 2, 2023, from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at the Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home. The Greater Orangeburg Funeral Home has been entrusted with the services.