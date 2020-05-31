James Jenkins -- Orangeburg
0 comments

James Jenkins -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Jenkins, 79, of 383 Wade Court, Orangeburg, SC passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call at the residence of his son, Mr. Charles Jenkins, 465 Alva Street, Orangeburg or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Jenkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News