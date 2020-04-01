James 'Jed' Elliot Dantzler -- Orangeburg
James 'Jed' Elliot Dantzler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- James “Jed” Elliot Dantzler, 46, of Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

The visitation that was scheduled for Thursday, April 2, has been cancelled. Future service details will be announced at a later date.

