James 'Jed' Elliot Dantzler -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- James “Jed” Elliot Dantzler, 46, of Orangeburg, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home in Orangeburg.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jed was born on Oct. 28, 1973, in Orangeburg. He was the son of Sammy Dantzler and the late Judy Nettles. Jed was in a Recovery Program and would have celebrated his first year of recovery this year. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Jenleigh Boltin.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Dantzler of Orangeburg; special friend, Shawn Thomasson of Orangeburg; daughters, Destiney Spires (Thomas) of Orangeburg, Jessica Barden of Neeses, Haley Boltin (Bradley) of Orangeburg; 15 grandchildren; two brothers, David Dantzler of Orangeburg; Joseph Burgess of Orangeburg; sister, Marie Laird of Orangeburg; a special aunt, Audrey Fogle of Neeses and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Sober Living of America at 115 Sadler Way, Greenville, SC 29607.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net

To plant a tree in memory of James Dantzler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.