James Jacob Owens -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Memorial services for Mr. James Jacob Owens, “Jimmy,” 85, of 125 Bernadette Lane, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022, in the Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel. The Rev. Warren Ritter is officiating.

Mr. Owens was born on Nov. 23, 1936, in Orangeburg. He was the second oldest child of his parents, Mr. Issac Owens Sr. and Learline Taylor Owens, both deceased.

Mr. Owens departed this life on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Mr. Owens was educated in the Orangeburg public schools: Dutton Elementary School, Sharperson Jr. High School and Wilkinson High School, class of 1954. During his high school days, one of his outstanding feats was playing the trumpet with the Wilkinson High School Band and mastering the song, “Cherry Pink and Apple Blossom White”.

In 1956, Mr. Owens enlisted in the United States Air Force at Langley Air Force Base, Hampton, Virginia. He received training as an aircraft flight mechanic. His training and working with aircraft engines introduced Jimmy into a whole new world of transportation and the pleasure in “fixing things.” He became fascinated with engines, fine cars and the intricacies of any type of motor transportation.

In July 1959, Jimmy decided to leave the Air Force. His training as an aircraft flight mechanic, led him to further his education at Northrup Institute of Technology in Inglewood, California. Upon graduation from Northrup, Jimmy's career as an electronics engineer was very productive and fulfilling throughout his career with Lockheed Aircraft Company, IBM Corporation and with the United States Department of Commerce. Jimmy's expertise provided him worldwide consultations with Singapore, Japan, Germany, Bangkok, England, India, to name a few. IN October 1994, after 23 years working at the U.S. Department of Commerce, Jimmy retired professionally.

JIMMY ENJOYED LIFE!!!! He was always opened to learning and trying something new. A few of Jimmy's favorite pastime activities included: Love of the Road, driving and owning fine cars and motorcycles, cooking, eating gloriously, interacting with family and friends, old school music, traveling and Most of ALL, Jimmy's ENJOYMENT came from his beloved wife, “Annie.”

James was preceded in death by his parents; oldest brother, Isaac Owens Jr. and his sister, Bessie Owens Alston. James leaves his loving wife “Annie” and memories of love, laughter and a sincere and attentive ability to care about “what you think and feel.” He would engage you in insightful, enriching exchanges from his heart. Jimmy will be dearly missed by all who knew him, especially: his daughter, Dr. Arlene Owens of Fontana, California; son, Brian Owens of West Covina, California; his “buddy/son,” David Brown of Orangeburg; granddaughter Natalie Peoples; great-grandsons Eligh and Aaron Peoples, California; three sisters: Dorothy Owens Ritter (John), Thelma Owens Mayers (Hercules) of Orangeburg, and MaryEllen Owens Russ (Leonard) of Charlotte, North Carolina; brother-in-law, Dr. Samuel Alston; sisters-in-law, Thelma Dash Brown and Betty Rush of Orangeburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear loving friends.

