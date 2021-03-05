 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
James Isaac 'Puddin' Bolden Jr. -- Columbia
0 comments

James Isaac 'Puddin' Bolden Jr. -- Columbia

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
James Isaac 'Puddin' Bolden Jr.

COLUMBIA -- James Isaac "Puddin" Bolden Jr., 66, of 2522 Barham Road, died Jan. 23, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center after an extended illness.

The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Calvary Church, Cope.

Mr. Sanders entered into eternal rest at Lexington Medical Center Extended Care in Lexington. He was the first born of James Isaac Bolden Sr. and Helen Jones Bolden.

James attended public schools in Washington, D.C., and Orangeburg. Also, he served in the U. S. Marines.

James had a multitude of talents. He was an artist, comedian, fisherman and loved jazz music.

He is preceded in death both parents James I. Bolden Sr. and Helen Jones Bolden; brother, Gregory B. Bolden; and sister, Karen Faye Bolden.

He is survived by Linda B. Piernas, Sherel C. Bolden, Zachary C. Bolden Sr., Lana B. Jones, Lena B. Brown, Geraldine B. Manning and (LaBrenda J. Shepherd and Deborah T. White); also, his last living uncle, Clay C. Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News