James Isaac Bolden Jr. -- Columbia
COLUMBIA -- Mr. James Isaac Bolden Jr., of 2522 Barhamville Road, Columbia, died Jan. 23, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

Friends may call at the funeral home.

The family will not be receiving guests.

