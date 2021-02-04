James Hiers Davis Sr. -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- James Hiers Davis Sr., 84, of Orangeburg, went to his Heavenly home on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, at Northside Baptist Church, 1250 Columbia Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. John O'Cain and Dr. Shane Stutzman will be officiating. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.
The family will receive friends at 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, following the service.
Mr. James was born on July 25, 1936, in Cope, the son of the late Edward Asbury Davis and the late Bessie Wiles Davis. He served in the United States Army National Guard. He was the owner of Davis Septic Tank Service, which he opened in 1973. Mr. James was a lifelong member of Northside Baptist Church, where he held many positions over the years. He was a former deacon and choir member. He blessed so many over the years with his gift of song. Music was a huge part of his life and he was playing instruments with his dad and brothers at a very early age. He was a member of several bands over the years including some with his children playing events at the VFW, Shrine Club, wedding receptions and many others. Mr. James later started a gospel band and entertained at churches, homecomings and other special events. He frequently served at funerals, revivals and reunions, nursing homes and prison ministries as well. He thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing with friends but especially with his grandson, Austin. He was predeceased by his wife, Betty Harley Davis; two brothers; and three sisters.
Survivors include his children, James “Jimmy” Davis Jr. (Lisa), Brad Davis, Vernon Davis; grandson, Austin Davis (Brandi); sisters, Virginia Shaw, Susie Hughes, Nelda Green; a number of nieces; nephews; and a special friend, Evelyn Arends.
The family would like to give a special thanks to caregivers Frank and Jan Barcelo for their love and support during this difficult time.
