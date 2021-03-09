 Skip to main content
James Hickson -- Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG -- Private funeral services for Mr. James Hickson of 3233 Windy Lane will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the Carson Funeral Home chapel, St. Matthews. There will be no public visitation on Tuesday.

Carson Funeral Home of St. Matthews is in charge of arrangements.

