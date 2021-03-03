 Skip to main content
James Hickson -- Orangeburg
James Hickson

ORANGEBURG -- Mr. James Hickson, 81, of 3233 Windy Lane, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews.

Family and friends may call the residence or Carson's Funeral Home.

